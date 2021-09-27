California Couple Caught with enough Opioids to Kill 50M People

A California couple is behind bars after police caught them with enough synthetic opioids to kill more than 50 million people.

Andres Jesus Morales, 30, and Christine Ponce, 27, are each facing four counts of felony drug possession after authorities found more than 46 pounds of the drug Carfentanil in their Perris home, according to the River Side District Attorney’s Office. Carfentanil is a strong opioid that’s used to tranquilize elephants and other big animals. “It is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine,” reads a statement from the D.A.’s Office. “If mixed in with other drugs, the 21 kilos of Carfentanil seized could have been enough to potentially kill more than 50 million people.”

In conducting a search of the suspects’ home, police also found 8.8 pounds of cocaine and 2.2 pounds of heroin, authorities say. Both suspects have pleaded not guilty.

