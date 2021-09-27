Dog the Bounty Hunter says he’s Received 1,000 Tips Since Joining the Manhunt for Brian Laundrie

Since joining the manhunt for Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter says he’s received more than 1,000 tips regarding the 23-year-old’s whereabouts.

“We’ve gotten over 1,000 leads, so we’re going through all those leads,” says Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman. “I would say within 48 hours, we probably will have a location where we start the tracking at.” The famed bounty hunter also reveals he attempted to question Laundrie’s parents, but they refused to speak to him and reported him to the police.

Reality star Dog the Bounty Hunter dramatically joins the hunt for Brian Laundrie: 'I will find him' https://t.co/Ax41wmxqwV — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 25, 2021

The search for Laundrie began about a week ago after police identified him as a “person of interest” in the death of his girlfriend, 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito.

Is Dog only doing this for publicity?