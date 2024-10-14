Boner of the Day for October 14th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HEY GUYS, WHAT’S IN THE BAG?

Cops in Southeast Portland pulled over a couple driving a suspected stolen car and conducted a car search. Cops found lots of incriminating things, like scales, lots of cash, a revolver and a bag full of drugs that says “Definitely Not a Bag of Drugs”. According to the police, the bag contained 10 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The couple was arrested.

WINNER!

Boner Candidate #2: WE ARE INCHING EVER CLOSER TO ANARCHY

Government officials were forced to leave a North Carolina county amid reported threats of armed civilians out “hunting” for hurricane relief workers. Over the weekend, the Washington Post reports a U.S. Forest Service official sent an email to several different federal agencies warning “National Guard troops had come across x2 trucks of armed militia saying [they] were out hunting FEMA,” The message was confirmed as authentic, adding that incident management teams “have been notified and are coordinating the evacuation of all assigned personnel” in Rutherford County.

Boner Candidate #3: OKAY, WHAT ARE SOME OF THOSE GOOD IDEAS?

There is little debate over Adolf Hitler being one of the most evil men in the world, with him and his Nazi’s that killed nearly six million jews and more through World War 2. But nearly 79 years after he killed himself in his bunker, 1 in 10 Americans believe that he had “some good ideas”. A DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners poll found about 21% of both Gen Z and black voters and 19 percent of Hispanic voters agreed with the statement. The survey asked 1,000 likely voters whether they think Hitler had some ‘good ideas’ or if he was ‘evil and had no redeeming features.’ 77 percent said he was ‘evil’, 12 said they were ‘unsure’ and a surprising 11 percent believe he had some redeeming qualities.

