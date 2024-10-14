Bill Frost TV for October 14th, 2024

Catch Bill Frost reviewing what’s new on TV every Monday morning with Radio From Hell

Family Guy Halloween Special (Special, Monday, Oct. 14, Hulu)

The 2024 Family Guy Halloween special, “Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater,” follows Peter and his friends as they try to outdo Patrick McCloskey, Quahog’s reigning pumpkin contest champion. Featuring guest stars Glen Powell and Derek Jacobi (as the voice of Rupert), the episode brings humor and seasonal antics to the town. ​ Halloween Daily News.

NCIS: Origins (New Series, Monday, Oct. 14, CBS/Paramount+)

NCIS: Origins premiered on October 14, 2024, with a two-hour block on CBS, setting the foundation for the NCIS universe. The series takes viewers back to 1991, focusing on a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Austin Stowell) as he begins his career at a newly established NCIS office at Camp Pendleton. Under the guidance of the seasoned Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid), Gibbs finds his place in a rough but dedicated team. Mark Harmon, who originally played Gibbs in NCIS, narrates the show, adding a nostalgic link to the flagship series. The narrative explores Gibbs’ early challenges and relationships, providing deeper insight into his character’s evolution.



American Horror Stories (Season 3, Tuesday, Oct. 15, Hulu)

The 2024 season of American Horror Stories returns as part of Hulu’s “Huluween” event with a five-episode run starting on October 15. This anthology spin-off from American Horror Story features standalone horror tales, each exploring new myths and themes. The cast includes Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Debby Ryan, and Victor Garber. Like previous seasons, these episodes offer eerie, self-contained narratives, adding fresh chills for the spooky season. For more details, visit Bleeding Cool News.

Shrinking (Season 2, Wednesday, Oct. 16, Apple TV+)

Season 2 of Shrinking premieres on October 16, 2024, on Apple TV+. This dramedy continues to follow therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) as he confronts his grief and the consequences of unconventional therapy methods. The new season explores Jimmy’s deepening struggles with mental health, picking up from the previous cliffhanger involving one of his patients. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford returns as Dr. Paul Rhoades, adding more complexity to the series’ mix of humor and emotional depth. New episodes will be released weekly, featuring familiar characters and fresh challenges for both therapists and their clients​ (SoapCentral).

Brothers (Movie, Thursday, Oct. 17, Prime Video)

Brothers, streaming on Prime Video starting October 17, 2024, is an action-comedy that follows estranged twin brothers on a chaotic road trip. Josh Brolin plays a reformed criminal whose attempt to leave crime behind is thwarted when his mischievous twin, played by Peter Dinklage, pulls him back in for one last heist. Along the way, they encounter bullets, law enforcement, and their eccentric mother (Glenn Close), all while struggling to mend their fractured relationship. This film blends slapstick humor with emotional undertones, featuring a star-studded cast, including Brendan Fraser and Marisa Tomei.



Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (New Series, Thursday, Oct. 17, CBS/Paramount+)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage follows the life of Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) as they navigate the challenges of marriage and raising a young family in Texas. This sitcom serves as a sequel to Young Sheldon and delves into the couple’s journey through parenthood and adulthood, mixing humor with heartfelt moments. It offers a continuation of familiar storylines and characters for fans of the Big Bang Theory universe. The series premieres on October 17, 2024, on CBS and will also stream on Paramount+.



Teacup (New Series, Thursdays, Peacock)

Teacup is a horror series premiering on Peacock on October 10, 2024. Adapted from Robert McCammon’s novel Stinger, the show centers around a diverse group of residents in rural Georgia who unite to face a mysterious and sinister threat that endangers their lives. While the series maintains the essence of the source material, it evolves into a puzzle-box mystery and family drama, featuring elements of science fiction alongside traditional horror. For more information, check out NBC.

Sweetpea (New Series, Fridays, Starz)

Sweetpea is a dark comedy series based on C.J. Skuse’s 2017 novel, starring Ella Purnell as Rhiannon Lewis. Rhiannon is initially an overlooked young woman who struggles with a dead-end job, unrequited love, and a sick father. However, after a traumatic event pushes her over the edge, she transforms from a wallflower into a ruthless force. As she grapples with her newfound strength and morality, the show delves into themes of trauma, revenge, and empowerment, intertwining humor with darker elements. The series explores Rhiannon’s complex psyche as she faces her high school bully, leading to unpredictable consequences. For more details, check out UPROXX.

Disclaimer (New Series, Fridays, Apple TV+)

Disclaimer is a psychological thriller miniseries on Apple TV+, directed by Alfonso Cuarón and based on Renée Knight’s bestselling novel. The series stars Cate Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, an investigative journalist known for exposing the misdeeds of others. When she receives an anonymous novel detailing her own dark secrets, Catherine is thrust into a frantic quest to uncover the author’s identity. As she delves deeper, she confronts her past and the potential unraveling of her personal life, including her relationships with her husband, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, and their son. The show blends suspense with character-driven drama, exploring themes of shame and public perception. (Harper’s Bazaar Australia).

Happy’s Place (New Series, Friday, Oct. 18, NBC/Peacock)

NBC’s new sitcom Happy’s Place, set to premiere on October 18, 2024, features Reba McEntire as Bobbie, who unexpectedly inherits her father’s tavern. The twist? She discovers she has a half-sister named Isabella, who becomes her new business partner. This comedy explores their dynamic as they navigate family ties, relationships, and the challenges of running a tavern. With a mix of humor and heartfelt moments, the show promises to deliver both laughter and emotional depth, reminiscent of McEntire’s previous hit series, Reba. (NBC)

It’s Florida, Man (New Series, Friday, Oct. 18, HBO/Max)

The upcoming series It’s Florida, Man, premiering on October 18, 2024, on HBO, is a comedic exploration of the wild and outrageous headlines emerging from Florida. Each episode will feature a mix of interviews with locals and reenactments of bizarre, often hilarious true stories, highlighting the state’s unique culture and eccentricity. The series aims to entertain while providing a humorous perspective on the “Florida Man” phenomenon, celebrating the state’s quirky reputation through outrageous anecdotes and colorful characters​ (Moviefon).

Hysteria! (New Series, Friday, Oct. 18, Peacock)

Hysteria! is a new thriller series set to premiere on Peacock on October 18, 2024. The story unfolds in the late 1980s in the fictional town of Happy Hollow, Michigan, during the height of the “Satanic Panic.” When a beloved high school quarterback goes missing, a struggling heavy metal band seizes the opportunity to brand themselves as a Satanic group, inadvertently sparking hysteria. The series explores the ensuing chaos as the townspeople grapple with their fears and the potential for real supernatural events​ (USA Network).​