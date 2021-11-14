WIN IDKHOW TICKETS!

THE THOUGHT REFORM TOUR 2022!
X96 Welcomes IDKHOW and The Thought Reform Tour at The Depot on January 28th, 2022! Listen all week with Radio From Hell, Corey O’Brien and Todd Nuke’em for your chance to win tickets!
“New Invention (featuring @TessaViolet)” is available now. Please enjoy this newly released track today, if you’d like, here: https://t.co/EN8fHn6Gk3 pic.twitter.com/oXfhYK3uVI
— iDKHOW BUT THEY FOUND ME (@iDKHOW) November 5, 2021
X96 Welcomes IDKHOW: from 11/15/21 to 11/19/21 during Radio From Hell, Corey O’Brien and Todd Nuke’em show’s X96 will be giving away (15) pairs of IDKHOW tickets provided by Live Nation valued at $27.00 each. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules which can be found at https://broadwaymediagroup.
com/rules/.
