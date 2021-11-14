WIN IDKHOW TICKETS!

X96 Welcomes IDKHOW and The Thought Reform Tour at The Depot on January 28th, 2022! Listen all week with Radio From Hell, Corey O’Brien and Todd Nuke’em for your chance to win tickets!

“New Invention (featuring @TessaViolet)” is available now. Please enjoy this newly released track today, if you’d like, here: https://t.co/EN8fHn6Gk3 pic.twitter.com/oXfhYK3uVI

— iDKHOW BUT THEY FOUND ME (@iDKHOW) November 5, 2021