Watch Out For This COVID-19 Email Scam Targeting Small Businesses

Feds are warning about a new COVID-19-related email scam that’s targeting small businesses.

Authorities say the email will claim to be from the “Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance” and tell the owner they’re eligible for a $250,000 loan.

Predictably, the email then asks for personal information like DOB and Social Security Number. The FTC warns that a genuine lender would never automatically qualify you for a loan that big.

Seems like a new #covid19 scam pops up everyday…https://t.co/a39pjIQb4q — Samantha Chatman (@SamChatmanABC7) January 15, 2021

More info on the scams can be found at www.consumer.ftc.gov.

Have you encountered any COVID-19-related scams? Do you consider yourself pretty good at sniffing out internet fakes?