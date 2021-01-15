Life

Charles Barkley Says Pro Athletes Deserve ‘Preferential Treatment’ To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Early

Charles Barkley says professional athletes deserve should get the COVID-19 vaccine early.

The Hall of Famer offered his opinion on last night’s Inside The NBA, saying that a thousand or so vaccine shots could go to NBA, NHL, and NFL players.

He added, “Listen, as much taxes as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment.”

What do you think of Barkley’s comments? Were they out of line? Or does he have a point?

