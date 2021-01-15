Charles Barkley Says Pro Athletes Deserve ‘Preferential Treatment’ To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Early

Charles Barkley says professional athletes deserve should get the COVID-19 vaccine early.

The Hall of Famer offered his opinion on last night’s Inside The NBA, saying that a thousand or so vaccine shots could go to NBA, NHL, and NFL players.

He added, “Listen, as much taxes as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment.”

Charles Barkley Wants NBA Players To Skip Line For COVID Vaccines, They Pay More Taxes! https://t.co/ZtwALbON9N — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2021

