$80,000-Per-Night Hotel Opens In Maldives

Looking for an escape from the winter weather? Why not head to the Maldives, where you can stay at the new Waldorf Astoria resort for a mere $80,000 per night.

The resort opened this week on the private island of Itthaafushi, accomodating up to 24 guests in three villas, complete with multiple jacuzzis, swimming pools, a gym, a yoga pavilion, and ‘indoor and outdoor rain showers.’

It also has its own culinary team on standby for meal service – if you don’t feel like taking a boat to the nearest restaurant.

The Maldives is a chain of more than 1,200 islands located off the southeastern coast of India.

