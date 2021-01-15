$80,000-Per-Night Hotel Opens In Maldives

Looking for an escape from the winter weather? Why not head to the Maldives, where you can stay at the new Waldorf Astoria resort for a mere $80,000 per night.
The resort opened this week on the private island of Itthaafushi, accomodating up to 24 guests in three villas, complete with multiple jacuzzis, swimming pools, a gym, a yoga pavilion, and ‘indoor and outdoor rain showers.’
The Waldorf Astoria has just opened a private island in the Maldives.
Spread over 32,000 square meters, it's being marketed as the largest private island in the Maldives and can be bought out for $80,000 a night. https://t.co/6m6aO5pBL2
— CNN International (@cnni) January 15, 2021
It also has its own culinary team on standby for meal service – if you don’t feel like taking a boat to the nearest restaurant.
The Maldives is a chain of more than 1,200 islands located off the southeastern coast of India.
If you could take a vacation anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.