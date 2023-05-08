Boner of the Day for May 8th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: I DON’T UNDERSTAND…WHY IS THE CAR FILLING WITH WATER?

Hawaii tourist followed their all knowing GPS straight into a harbor. According to a witness they were smiling the entire time while driving off the road into the water. There was no panic seen in the video from either of the people in the car. After the passenger sauntered out of the car the driver remained sitting in the car. Both came out with no injuries besides the loss of their car. Hawaii’s Department of Transportation commented that this was very abnormal and that the GSP malfunction was “kind of rare”. The representative then tweeted a PSA to all other tourists saying “if you see a body of water, don’t drive towards it”

via Insider

Boner Candidate #2: I THOUGHT THE SMOKE WAS COMMING FROM HIS TOES.

While visiting a Hilton hotel, a guest got a rude awaking from the night manager. He woke up to the manager in his room sucking his (the guest’s) toes. He knew it was an employee as he was wearing a uniform with a name tag and the guest had previously seen him working around the hotel. The night manager told his side of the story which was claiming that he entered the room at night because he had “smelled smoke”. This could validate the entrance but last I checked assaulting a guest would not have helped in putting out the supposed fire. The manager was arrested and is held on a $27,000 bond. Unfortunately, but as expected, the victim is now going to therapy for treatment of the PTSD caused by the incident. Hilton has stated they will not comment besides saying that the hotel was independently owned and no Hilton entity was involved in the hiring of this manager. Also stating “The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and, as part of company policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

via MSN/ Insider

Boner Candidate #3: OH NO. I DIDN’T SAY THAT ON LIVE TV DID I?

Oakland Athletics announcer, Glen Kuiper, was suspended from the company because he used a racial slur on air during the pregame show for the A’s road game against Kansas City Royals. The slur was used while he was describing his experience at the NLBM. He later publicly apologized during the game for “saying something that didn’t come out quite the way he wanted it to”. The NLBM president commented about how he was there when Kuiper was visiting the museum and said he was genuinely excited to be there, forgiving him for what he said while not discarding the stain this word can cause. The Athletics has said they believe what he said was unacceptable, and that they are working on addressing the situation. The employment of Glen Kuiper is still at large.

via CNN