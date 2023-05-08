News

Bill Frost on TV for May 8th, 2023

Posted on

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Standup Special, Tuesday May 9, Netflix)

 

Class of ’09 (New Series, Wednesday May 10, Hulu)

 

The Muppets Mayhem (New Series, Wednesday May 10, Disney+)

 

Air (Movie, Friday May 12, Prime Video)

 

Crater (Movie, Friday May 12, Disney+)

 

The Mother (Movie, Friday May 12, Netflix)

 

Queer Eye (Season 7, Friday May 12, Netflix)

 

The Great (Season 3, Friday May 12, Hulu)

 

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Documentary, Friday May 10, Apple TV+)

 

City on Fire (New Series, Friday May 10, Apple TV+)

 

Mulligan (New Series, Friday May 10, Netflix)

 

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 8, Sunday May 14, AMC/AMC+)

