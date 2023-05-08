Bill Frost on TV for May 8th, 2023

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Standup Special, Tuesday May 9, Netflix)
Class of ’09 (New Series, Wednesday May 10, Hulu)
The Muppets Mayhem (New Series, Wednesday May 10, Disney+)
Air (Movie, Friday May 12, Prime Video)
Crater (Movie, Friday May 12, Disney+)
The Mother (Movie, Friday May 12, Netflix)
Queer Eye (Season 7, Friday May 12, Netflix)
The Great (Season 3, Friday May 12, Hulu)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Documentary, Friday May 10, Apple TV+)
City on Fire (New Series, Friday May 10, Apple TV+)
Mulligan (New Series, Friday May 10, Netflix)