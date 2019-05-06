Win Tickets to Last Podcast on The Left!

Last Podcast on The Left

May 19th at Eccles Theater Downtown Salt Lake

Listen to Radio From Hell everyday this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Last Podcast on The Left!

Last Podcast on the Left barrels headlong into all things horror — as hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski cover dark subjects spanning Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, the history of war crimes, and more. Whether it’s cults, killers, or cryptid encounters, Last Podcast on the Left laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity. Now is your chance to see the podcast LIVE! Last Podcast on the Left is coming to Eccles Theater Downtown Salt Lake on May 19th! Ticket at LiveattheEccles.com

