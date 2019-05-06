Life

Lounge X Fundraiser with Blue October!

Posted on

Lounge X Fundraiser: BLUE OCTOBER

June 13th at Club at 50 West

X96 welcomes Blue October for a Lounge X performance at Club at 50 West on June 13th! This is a benefit for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. 100% of Ticket sales will go to them!

There are a limited amount of tickets available, so get yours now! We have VIP packages available too, with that you get a meet & greet and photo with Blue October!

You can buy your tickets HERE

If you would like to Donate to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society you can do that RIGHT HERE!!

Check out Blue October when they were in our Lounge X Last Year!!

Proudly Sponsored By:

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:
Comments
To Top