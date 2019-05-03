Win Tickets to see the advanced screening of John Wick 3!

John Wick 3– ADVANCED SCREENING

May 14th, 2019 AT 7:00PM AT Megaplex theater West Valley

X96 MOVIE CLUB MEMBERS WELCOME!

Enter here Today (May 3rd) through Friday(May 10) for your chance to win a Pair of tickets to the Advanced Screening of John Wick 3!

The winners will be chosen Friday at 5pm, So enter now for your chance to see this amazing movie before anyone else!

