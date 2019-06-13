Annabelle Comes Home– ADVANCED SCREENING
June 29th, 2019 AT 7:00PM AT Megaplex Gateway
X96 MOVIE CLUB MEMBERS WELCOME!
Enter here Today (June 13th) through Monday(June 17th) for your chance to win tickets to the Advanced Screening of Annabelle Comes Home!
The winners will be chosen Monday at 5pm, So enter now for your chance to see this amazing movie before anyone else!
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.