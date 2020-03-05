Win Tickets to the Utah Grizzlies Military Appreciation Game!

Utah Grizzlies vs Allen Americans

March 14th at The Maverick Center

Come Join X96 and Sgt Perez to the Utah Grizzlies as they take on Allen Americans on Saturday, March 14th, for their Military Appreciation Game as we salute the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces. They will be wearing special military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned following the game! Sgt Perez will be Emceeing intermission festivities! Purchase your tickets now but Enter Below for your chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets!

Get Your Tickets HERE!