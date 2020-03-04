Twitter tests disappearing tweets: “Fleets”

So you’ve been out partying on election night and perhaps your tweets aren’t as civil as they normally would be. These things happen. The good news is your tweets could soon have a shelf-life. Twitter has begun testing ephemeral tweets. Ephemeral, according to the Oxford Dictionary, means ‘lasting for a very short time.’ In the case of Twitter – 24 hours. Techcrunch.com reports that testing has begun in Brazil on what Twitter is calling “Fleets.” They can’t be liked, shared or replied to. They’ll also vanish after 24-hours.

