Life

Twitter tests disappearing tweets: “Fleets”

Posted on

So you’ve been out partying on election night and perhaps your tweets aren’t as civil as they normally would be. These things happen. The good news is your tweets could soon have a shelf-life. Twitter has begun testing ephemeral tweets. Ephemeral, according to the Oxford Dictionary, means ‘lasting for a very short time.’ In the case of Twitter – 24 hours. Techcrunch.com reports that testing has begun in Brazil on what Twitter is calling “Fleets.” They can’t be liked, shared or replied to. They’ll also vanish after 24-hours.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top