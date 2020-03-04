Earn $1,000 Watching 15 Hours of ‘The Office’

In what sounds like the ultimate gig for couch potatoes, an Indianapolis company has posted a job that entails watching a bunch of actors do theirs. USDish.com is looking for someone to watch 15 hours of “The Office.” The job pays $1,000, plus a couple of fringe benefits, like a Netflix gift card and a bag filled with official “Office” merchandise, according to the job listing. Applicants need to be U.S. citizens and need to be at least 18 years old. Interested parties should fill out an application at USDish.com before March 16th.

A lot of people do this for free. Want to get paid to watch "The Office?" Yes, seriously.https://t.co/xaUq8JMvjo — KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) March 4, 2020