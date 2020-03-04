Millennial DIY Skills Lacking Says New Study

How many millennials does it take to change a light bulb? According to a new study, it depends on if someone else could just do it instead. Plusnet spoke to 2,000 adults aged 25 to 34 and found that less than a quarter would call their DIY skills good. Another 13 percent rated themselves as downright poor in that department. About 40 percent will ask their dads for help, while another 41 percent will hire a tradesperson to handle the job. Of those who do try tackling the task themselves, 87 percent first turn to Google for instructions. A third also crowdsources help from social media.

