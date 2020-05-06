Life

Auntie Anne’s Offering Bake At Home Kit

Posted on

Since you are less likely to snack on Auntie Anne’s pretzels at a mall or airport right now, the delicious snack is coming home. Auntie Anne’s is selling Bake-At-Home kits online. Instructions and ingredients are included for you to make 10 warm fresh-baked pretzels. They come in original and cinnamon sugar flavors. The kits retail for $20 on the Auntie Anne’s website.

