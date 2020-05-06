Auntie Anne’s Offering Bake At Home Kit

Since you are less likely to snack on Auntie Anne’s pretzels at a mall or airport right now, the delicious snack is coming home. Auntie Anne’s is selling Bake-At-Home kits online. Instructions and ingredients are included for you to make 10 warm fresh-baked pretzels. They come in original and cinnamon sugar flavors. The kits retail for $20 on the Auntie Anne’s website.

Our DIY kits are back! We couldn’t keep up with the demand, so we put a pause on production &got #scrappy. We partnered with our amazing @AuntieAnnes franchisees around the country and relaunched our DIY kits. Satisfy your pretzel craving! #pretzellove https://t.co/wNkwAvSG3p — Heather Neary (@HeatherLNeary) May 6, 2020