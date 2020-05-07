Woman Arrested After Licking Spree

One woman was arrested for licking her hands and touching items at a sandwich shop and grocery store in South Carolina. Shenir Gibson Holliday has been accused of licking her hands and coughing before she opened the door of the frozen food section at an IGA in Sumpter. She proceeded to touch food items. The incident was caught on video. Holliday did the same thing at the Sub Station II restaurant. She reportedly licked money before giving it to a cashier and licked change before putting it in the tip jar. A witness told authorities that Holliday said “It’s in God’s hands now” as she left the sandwich shop. She was arrested and ordered to undergo COVID-19 testing.

