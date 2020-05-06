Jimmy Fallon Sings ‘Teachers Should Make A Billion Dollars’

Like many parents right now, Jimmy Fallon is homeschooling his young kids during the pandemic shutdown. Which has given us all a new perspective on what it’s like to stand in front of the classroom. Kicking off Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, the late-night host picked up his guitar to sing a song dedicated to educators everywhere. “Teachers should make a billion dollars,” crooned Fallon in the tune written for Teacher Appreciation Week, adding that they deserve more vacation time and free bottomless wine. Several guests who have appeared on the show in its new socially distant format have detailed their own homeschooling efforts, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

