Hershey’s Is Selling A S’mores Caddy And Grilling Basket

There are few things more reminiscent of childhood like sitting around a campfire with friends, melting S’mores. And when we can all gather again, you will be well-prepared thanks to Hershey’s. The chocolate giant is selling a toolbox sized, candy bar-shaped caddy that you can fill with all you need to recreate the experience.
Hershey’s Made A S’mores Caddy And Grilling Basket For The Ultimate S’mores Experience https://t.co/MkXnAsnc93
— Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) May 5, 2020
Cooking for more than just yourself? Hershey’s also has a grilling basket that can prepare four treats at a time. According to Delish, you can find these items at Walmart, Target, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
