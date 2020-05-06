Yes, Elon Musk And Grimes’ Child Has An Unusual Name

In new that coudn’t give a shit about, when Elon Musk tweeted about the birth of his son with Grimes, and then mentioned the name, people did a double-take. The baby’s name is X Æ A-12. What does that mean? Grimes broke it all down for us in a tweet. She wrote, “X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence),. A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.”

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

— ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

But wait, there’s more! Grimes also said the A represents “Archangel,” which is her favorite song and the 12 is the Chinese Zodiac sign for a rat. 2020 is the year of the rat. Ok, then.