Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Spicy Chicken Sandwiches

Wendy’s is hooking you up with a free spicy chicken sandwich until May 23. Just download Wendy’s app on your phone, click the tab ‘offers’, and grab the free spicy chicken sandwich offer. However, you do have to purchase something first, such as a drink or fries. The offer is good through May 23.

Spicy, spicy! Very nice-y. Score yourself one FREE Spicy Chicken Sandwich with mobile purchase in the Wendy's app! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wIYUkeVVJA — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 30, 2020