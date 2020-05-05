Baby Yoda Cereal Coming Soon

Could this be the cutest cereal in the world? General Mills announced on Instagram on May 4th -Star Wars Day – that a Baby Yoda cereal based on the Star Wars: The Mandalorian character is coming. The post included a pic of what looks like the cereal’s box, complete with Baby Yoda holding up a bowl of a Kix-like cereal with little green marshmallows shaped like Baby Yoda’s head. No word on when the cereal arrives in stores or how much it will cost. The Mandalorian’s second season arrives at Disney Plus this fall.

New “The Mandalorian” Baby Yoda Cereal by General Mills Launching Into Grocery Stores This Summerhttps://t.co/E98U7PSxO6 pic.twitter.com/Gf7XUfLe3p — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 5, 2020