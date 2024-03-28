Geek News on the Radio for March 28th, 2024

Star Wars in Theater Marathon

In celebration of May the 4th (Star Wars Day) theaters are bringing you a Star Wars Marathon… But be prepared, there are no intermissions!

Read More

Ark Animated Series

Ark Survival Evolution the video game now has an animated tv series on Paramount+ featuring Helena Walker and Vin Diesel.

Read More

The Future of Star Trek

What is coming up in the Star Trek world? A new movie, new series? Variety gives us the answer!

Read More

Star Wars Blue Milk Coming to Stores

Were you ever interested in trying that Blue Milk from Star Wars? Well now is your chance, coming to stores in celebration of Star Wars Day, May the 4th, Blue Milk is being released starting April 17th.

Read More