Boner of the Day for March 28th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: A NATURAL BONER
Trent Staggs, a candidate to replace Mitt Romney, is giving himself credit for more than he may be responsible for. Staggs took over for the company Regeneca in 2015, but is saying that he has 20 years of experience in the field of running a company. Regeneca had been flagged by the FDA for violating health guidelines for certain medications such as RegenErect, RegenArouse, and a weight loss supplement, all while Staggs was company president.
via Daily Mail
Boner Candidate #2: YOU GET YOUR SASQUATCH?
An unknown caller phoned a sheriff’s office in Washington State asking about the rules and regulations about Sasquatch hunting. The man wanted to know about if it is okay to hunt and shoot a Sasquatch as well as having just a normal hunting license for the hunt. “So our Patrol Chief called the inquiring party back to pass on two important pieces of information: Meadow Lake is in Pend Oreille County Sheriff jurisdiction and he would have more information on that topic. 2. There are no Sasquatch in Stevens County. We know this because one of our deputies would have accidently hit one with a patrol car by now!,” said the sheriff’s office.
via Out Kick
Boner Candidate #3: EW
7-Eleven has a partnership with Miracle Seltzer and has flavors such as Lemon-Lime, Green Apple, and Sweet Orange. But now there is a new Miracle Seltzer drink coming out, which is said to be a hot dog water flavor called Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water, named after the 7-Eleven hotdog. More details about the drink will be available the first week of April.
via All Recipes