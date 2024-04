Star Wars Tales of the Empire Trailer

Dead Boy Detectives Trailer

The Roddenberry Archive: Deep Space Nine

Fantastic Four with Female Silver Surfer

The new Fantastic Four has cast Julie Garner as the new Silver Surfer, and yes it’s cannon!

Read More

Fantastic Four Comics to Read

Here is a list of comics Marvel has put together in order, for you to read to get ready for the new Fantastic Four movie.

Read More