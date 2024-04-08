Radio From Hell Bill Frost on TV for April 8th, 2024 By Radio From Hell Posted on April 8, 2024 Share Tweet Share Share Email Chucky (Season 3 Pt. 2, Wednesday April 10, USA/Syfy/Peacock) !!!SOME MATURE CONTENT!!! Hapless (New Series, Wednesday April 10, Peacock) Blood Free (New Series, Wednesday April 10, Hulu) What Jennifer Did (Documentary, Wednesday April 10, Netflix) Fallout (New Series, Thursday April 11, Prime Video) Franklin (New Series, Friday April 12, Apple TV+) Good Times (New Series, Friday April 12, Netflix) The Sympathizer (New Series, Sunday April 14, HBO/Max) Related Items:Bill, billfrost, billfrostontv, blood free, chucky season 3, fallout, franklin, gina, good times, hapless, Kerry, movies and tv, news, radiofromhell, rfh, streaming, the sympathizer, tvshows, what jennifer did, X96 Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Boner of the Day for April 9th, 2024 Radio From Hell | 4.08.2024 Geek News on the Radio for April 8th, 2024