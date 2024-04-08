Boner of the Day for April 8th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: PEEING WITH THE DOOR OPEN WAS THE DEAL BREAKER
A woman posted a bad dating experience she had on Reddit and people are responding with things like “An absolute catch!!” The woman had met the man at a bar, and he had asked her to go on a breakfast date with him at a later time, which she agreed to. The man then came back in a text and said he wanted to have the date at his house to watch a movie, to which she suggested that they watch her favorite rom-com. When she got to the man’s apartment, it was dirty, he was dressed in a t-shirt and basketball shorts and then insisted they watch the movie in his bedroom on the bed. During the movie, the man used the bathroom connected to his bedroom and used it with the door open. The woman later left very uncomfortable and she got a text from the man asking if everything is alright. “I think I just lost the spark from the other night,” said the woman. The man then replied with, “Well maybe if you weren’t sleeping with HALF THE TOWN you wouldn’t have lost the spark!”
via The Mirror
Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS A GUACAMOLE DISPUTE
In Michigan, a Chipotle employee was shot over a dispute about guacamole. “I was just eating a bowl and I heard shouting. And then I looked over, they’re arguing. One of the workers went to the back, I don’t know why, and then when he was in the back, the customer walked around the counter, tried to grab his food and put it in a bag,” said a customer who was present in the Chipotle at the time. “Then the employee came back, and they started fighting, and then we heard a gunshot and just ran out as quick as we could.” The employee was rushed to the hospital but will recover. The man who shot the employee was taken into custody.
via Daily Express US
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: QUITE AN INHERITANCE.
An 18-year-old woman named Paige Landau had an ingrown toenail removed this February and decided she didn’t want to part with it. “I wanted to do something special with the nail, since we have been together for 18 years and it felt wrong to just throw it away. I decided on a necklace as it would be a good family heirloom to pass down to my kids and grandkids when I die,” said Landau. Landau had sent the toenail to an artist in Canada, Amanda Booth, that makes pearl jewelry out of semen. “It’s how I got into incorporating sentimental and personal materials and it snowballed from there. If a client wants something done, I usually find a way to make it happen for them,” said Booth.
via The Mirror