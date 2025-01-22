Boner Candidate #1: THEY FEEL SCAMMED BECAUSE THEY WERE SCAMMED

A couple in Colorado say they feel scammed after the birth of their son was not covered by their hospital indemnity insurance. In November 2023, prior to the birth of their son they enrolled in hospital indemnity insurance through MetLife, in which the insurance is a supplemental insurance that can reimburse a consumer for a hospital stay. In June 2024, they had their baby and were expecting to get reimbursed but Heils received a letter in September 2024 that stated “Your calm is being denied because the condition was caused or resulted from a pre-existing condition.” The Heils filed a complaint and received a response justifying the claim denial- and make sure to now tell people to always read the fine print of any insurance plan.

Boner Candidate #2: TRUMP’S PARDONS ARE SENDING A CRYSTAL CLEAR MESSAGE

During the first hours of Donald Trump returning to power, Jacob Chansley, was already in a celebrating mood because he became exuberant. Chansley, who is also known as the QAnon Shaman, a nickname that was given to him, for the horned costume he wore during the attack on the U.S Capitol in 2021, as he followed all the red-blooded MAGA Americans would’ve done in his situation. “I GOT A PARDON BABY!” , he posted on X, soon after posted “NOW I AM GONNA BUY SOME MOTHA FU*KIN GUNS!!!”

Boner Candidate #3: HE STITCHED UP HIS OWN URETHRA. IT WAS A GIFT TO HIS WIFE.

Ready, set, snip. A Plastic surgeon Chen Weinong in Taiwan, made many men wince after giving himself a vasectomy on camera, and posting it on Instagram with over 4 million views. The father-of-three had decided to get snipped as a “gift to his wife” to make sure that the couple doesn’t have any more offspring. Even though a vasectomy has a low risk of problems and can be normally be done in a setting under local anesthesia, Dr. Chen decided to go the DIY route for his procedure. While vasectomies typically last only from 10-30 minutes, Dr. Chen said his took twice as long because he performed it on his own anatomy.

