Sean Means For May 23rd, 2025

Mission Impossible- Final Reckoning • Tom Cruise saving the world, again • theaters • 3 stars

2025 American action spy film directed by Christopher Mcquarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen. The direct sequel to Mission: Impossible.

Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Lilo & Stitch • Live-action version of Disney cartoon • theaters • 2 stars

A lonely human girl named Lilo adopts a dog like alien and name him Stitch to mend her fractured family

Cast: Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Sydney Agudong, Kaipo Dudoit

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Friendship • Uncomfortable comedy on male bonding • theaters • 3 stars

A dark comedy that explores the complexities of male bonding through the story of Craig, a socially awkward man who becomes infatuated with his charismatic neighbor, Austin.

Cast: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer

Director: Andrew DeYoung

Next week:

• Karate Kid: Legends

• Bring Her Back

• Jane Austen Ruined My Life