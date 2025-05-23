Sean Means For May 23rd, 2025

Mission Impossible- Final Reckoning • Tom Cruise saving the world, again • theaters • 3 stars
2025 American action spy film directed by Christopher Mcquarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen. The direct sequel to Mission: Impossible.
Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Lilo & Stitch • Live-action version of Disney cartoon • theaters • 2 stars
A lonely human girl named Lilo adopts a dog like alien and name him Stitch to mend her fractured family
Cast: Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Sydney Agudong, Kaipo Dudoit
Director: Dean Fleischer Camp
Friendship• Uncomfortable comedy on male bonding • theaters • 3 stars
A dark comedy that explores the complexities of male bonding through the story of Craig, a socially awkward man who becomes infatuated with his charismatic neighbor, Austin.
Cast: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer
Director: Andrew DeYoung
Next week:
• Karate Kid: Legends
• Bring Her Back
• Jane Austen Ruined My Life