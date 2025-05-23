Boner Of The Day For May 23rd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THIS MONEY WAS MEANT TO HELP GET ADDICTS INTO RECOVERY.

A report in The Guardian has come out with several Oregon counties that have taken $20 million that is meant for addiction treatment and instead used it for toys for cops. In Washington County it shows that they have spent twice as much on police and prosecutor salaries than it did on actual treatment programs. They managed to get around to help 75 people, all well filing over 1,000 drug possession cases. Some counties started getting TruNarc “spectrometers” which is a magical drug detecting wand. With the spending spree’s of tax payers money there are actual people on waiting lists and cutting services on treatment centers.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I DEMAND A BIRTH CERTIFICATE OR THIS GAME’S OVER!

A baseball coach in Oregon left an 11 year old girl in tears in the middle of a game. The incident was all caught on film, the coach they were competing against accused the child of being to old to compete. Brinley Stephens is an 11 year old softball player, she had hit a line drive. That’s when coaches from the opposing team stormed the field and started to question her age in front of everyone. One of the coaches saying “I want to see birth certificates or this game’s done.” Stephens mom, Tracy stated “I was holding back my tears because I was like ‘Oh my gosh, she’s out there by herself. There’s these two adults confronting her.’ Thank god that our coach was there to step in between.” Stephens is a fifth grader who stands at 5 feet and 10 inches tall. She just like the rest of the kids have to prove their age before they join a team. “It was like, scary, like him coming at me. And I was just looking at him, like, what the heck was going on?” the 11 year old said.

Read More

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: 1.YOU COME FROM A BACKGROUND OF PRIVILEGE AND 2. I’VE SEEN WORSE.

Aidan Hoffman, 22, was sentenced Tuesday in Grand County after pleading guilty to two felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. According to court documents, Hoffman had possession and distributed images of children being raped and sexually abused. Judge Don Torgerson is receiving backlash after he cited twice Hoffman’s “privilege” as he ultimately decided not to require him to serve any additional jail time or pay a fine, despite prosecutors asking for prison. Attorney Stephen stated “Something like this shocked my conscience so much, that I feel failing to act or failing to speak out on this wouldn’t be doing a justice or service to… those kids out there.” Hoffman was charged in August of last year, he spent nearly four months in jail before getting let out. When he was left to go in December with the conditions of not leaving the state. Hoffman did end up pleading guilty to two felonies all while ten others were dropped. Prosecutors asked for prison time arguing that it would send a “clear message” about the severity of the crimes.

Read More