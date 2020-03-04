Here Are the Best Cities to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day In

With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner and at least $6.16 billion expected to be spent for the holiday this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released a list of 2020’s Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations as well as accompanying videos, along with stats about the holiday in its St. Patrick’s Day infographic.

To determine the best cities for celebrating Irish-American heritage, WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 17 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to weather forecast.

Top 20 Cities for St. Patrick’s Day

1. Chicago, IL 11. Las Vegas, NV 2. Boston, MA 12. Denver, CO 3. Philadelphia, PA 13. Omaha, NE 4. Pittsburgh, PA 14. Syracuse, NY 5. Tampa, FL 15. Boise, ID 6. Naperville, IL 16. Madison, WI 7. New York, NY 17. Lincoln, NE 8. Buffalo, NY 18. Kansas City, MO 9. Cleveland, OH 19. Fort Collins, CO 10. Cedar Rapids, IA 20. Henderson, NV

Here are some St. Patrick’s Day Facts:

174%: Increase in beer sales on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the rest of the year (153% more spirits are sold compared with the average day).

Increase in beer sales on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the rest of the year (153% more spirits are sold compared with the average day). $1.6 Million: Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold.

Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold. $6.16 Billion: Amount spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2020 ($43 per person celebrating).

Amount spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2020 ($43 per person celebrating). 32.1 Million: Number of Americans who claim Irish ancestry, second only to German and 7 times Ireland’s population.