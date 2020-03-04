People On Reddit Are Sharing Their Secret Sexual Fetishes And It’s A Lot To Process

When a Reddit user posed the question, “What fetish will you keep a secret from the people you know IRL?” The thread quickly went viral. Some of the weirdest fetishes included naked women brushing their teeth, floor tiles (yes one user said they are attracted to their lines and cleanliness of them) and pool inflatables. One Reddit user admitted that they were turned on by bedwetting, another liked women in sweaters and yet another said they were turned on by the Trix cereal bunny….yeah. You can read more about them on Buzzfeed…if you’re into it.

