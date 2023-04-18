Tech Talk with Johnathan Deesing for April 18th, 2023

If you’re not tired of zombies yet, Dead Island 2 is out this week
- Smash zombies’ heads in an outbreak in LA and San Francisco
- Craft weapons and addons and then inflict gruesome, gory deaths
- Out this Friday on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AZ6Mz7S530
Similarly, if you aren’t overloaded on Star Wars, Jedi: Survivor is out next week
- The story picks up 5 years after the conclusion of the last Jedi game, Fallen Order
- Dual wield lightsabers or even use Kylo Ren’s crossguard lightsaber
- Travel freely between multiple planets, solving puzzles as you try to protect the few remaining Jedi
- Out next Friday on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_F6YBwIPzmk
Are you a 90s kid nostalgic for the OG social media that was Geocities? Try Neocities
- Just like the original, Neocities allows users to create their own websites for free
- Except from before Yahoo! came in and ruined it
- https://neocities.org/
Makita has rolled out a portable, rechargeable microwave
- Can switch between 350W and 500W to conserve power
- It comes with a shoulder strap and can even charge your phone!
- This dope appliance can be yours for a whopping $825
- I have absolutely zero application for this, yet I oddly want one
- https://www.designboom.com/technology/portable-rechargeable-microwave-makita-heat-cold-meals-drinks-04-03-2023/
And this week’s dumb timesink to do at work is Whichipedia
- Guess which Wikipedia page will be longer between two random selections
- You will definitely be surprised about how long some pages are
- https://whichipedia.com/