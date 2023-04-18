Boner of the Day for April 18th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: TAKE THE WORD JEWISH OUT OF THE HEADLINE. THAT WILL MAKE EVERYTHING OKAY

Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar knowingly promoted antisemitism when recommending articles to read about him in his weekly news letter. One article’s title in particular was actually edited by Gosar and his team to remove the blatant antisemitism . The title that appeared in Gosar’s newsletter was “Congressman Gosar: Warmongers Nuland & Blinken ‘Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed” which was originally “Congressman: Jewish warmongers Nuland & Blinken ‘Are Dangers Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed”. If this article wasn’t bad enough, the website that it was published on also has numerous pieces denying the holocaust and praising Hitler. This kind of behavior is not a one off for Gosar as he has promoted Vincent James Foxx, who is known to be the unofficial propagandist for a neo-Nazi fight club. He also spreads horrific ideas calling Hispanic immigration “Hispanic invasion of Texas”

via AZMIRROR

Boner Candidate #2: THEY GOT MORE RIGHTS THAN WE GOT

The governor of Oklahoma City, Kevin Sitt, is calling for the resignation of McCurtain County Sherriff Kevin Clardy and three others. Clardy was recording engaging in a conversation with Mark Jennings who said black inmates used to be beaten and taken to a cell. Clardy shot back the ambiguous response of “Yeah. Well, its not like that no more”. It just got worse from there when Clardy said “I know. Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a damn rope. But you can’t do that anymore”. He then claims its because “They got more rights than us”. Jennings and Clardy were also talked about hiring a hitman to kill someone”. So far this call for resigning has not changed the County Sherriff from Kevin Clardy to anyone who isn’t a horrible person.

via The Center Square

Boner Candidate #3: STOP THE STEAL AND START SENDING ME PHOTO OF YOUR JUNK

Ali Alexander, who is a predominant face in the MAGA movement, is publicly apologizing for the accusation of asking minors (teenage boys) for sexual pictures. This information became widely talked about after British provocateur, Milo Yiannopoulos, began posting videos of interviews meaning to prove Alexander’s provocative and pedophilic actions. Found in screenshots of correspondence between a sophomore boy, Duncan, and Alexander shows that Alexander told the boy “Boundaries are cool. Allowed to say no. However, the less you deprive me of, the less I deprive you of.” Alexander asked Duncan for “good jack off material.” Because Duncan was trying to get his political career going he felt pressured to oblige.

via Daily Beast