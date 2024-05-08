Boner of the Day for May 8th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT IS THE POINT JOHN?
Comedian Jon Stewart was doing a set for the Netflix Is a Joke Fest when he started talking about Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and “anti-wokeness.” Stewart said, “I’m not saying that Biden can’t contribute to society, he just shouldn’t be president.” He continued talking about Donald Trump saying, “…and I know you don’t want to say it because Trump is so scary, but he’s so f—–g old. When you watch him on television, you’re nervous, aren’t ya?” Stewart finishes by saying, “You can’t say anything anymore.”
via Mediaite
Boner Candidate #2: DO THE PUSH-UPS! RECITE THE CODE!
In Hartford, Connecticut, a man named David Vallejo who is president of a fraternity there, was arrested after an alleged report of assault against a pledge. In the warrant affidavit, the victim talks about alleged acts of hazing and assault such as made to do pushups nonstop, being thrown against a wall, and having bruises all over their body. Vallejo made bail once arrested but is set to appear in court on May 21st.
via MSN
Boner Candidate #3: THE NAME IS ENDERLIN LEONCE.
A Florida man carved his name into a police vehicle and wasn’t arrested. Enderlin Leonce was seen by a witness carving his name on a marked police vehicle. Leonce wrote, “the name is Enderlin Leonce,” and this made it easy for police to find Leonce who resided close by. Leonce however was not in a good mental state, however, and police took him to the hospital. “I did it. I committed a crime and I should be going to jail,” said Leonce. After being in the hospital, Leonce was then released into custody.
via Fox 35 Orlando