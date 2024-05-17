Boner of the Day for May 17th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS HOW ELECTED OFFICIALS DO THE PEOPLE’S BUSINESS.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently attacked Democratic Representative of Texas Jamie Crockett over her eyelashes during a House Oversight Committee meeting. Greene said to Crockett, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.” Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Representative of New York, immediately moved to have Greene apologize to Crockett and have her words taken off the record. “You will never get an apology out of me,” said Greene.
via NBC News
Boner Candidate #2: ASSAULT AND BATTERY WITH A DIRTY DIAPER.
A Florida man was arrested after a domestic dispute and throwing a used adult diaper at his brother. Damian Kasten became agitated and was destroying things in the home and throwing things at his brother and a witness. The brother and witness took Kasten outside, and while doing so, Kasten removed his adult diaper and threw it at his brother, hitting him in the chest, while being full of feces and urine. Kasten was arrested and was later released, but is to have no contact with his brother.
via The Smoking Gun
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: THE ALITOS FLY THE AN UPSIDE-DOWN FLAG AND SAM THROWS THE MISSUS UNDER THE BUS.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s home was photographed in January 2021 sporting an upside-down American flag in the front yard. “I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag. It was briefly placed by Mrs. Alito in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs,” said Justice Alito. The symbolism of having an upside-down American is not allowed, “except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.” It was seen all over the country after the 2020 Presidential election that Trump supporters had upside-down flags displayed.
via US News