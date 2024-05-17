Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 17th, 2024

Opening May 17, 2024
What’s opening
• Back to Black • Amy Winehouse biopic • theaters • did not see it.
A biopic on the famous and beloved singer Amy Winehouse and how she rose to success and fame.
Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson
Stars: Marisa Abela, Eddie Marsan, Jack O’Connell
• IF • Live-action/animated children’s fable • theaters • 2 1/2 stars.
A little girl suddenly begins to be able to see the imaginary friends of people that have long been forgotten.
Director: John Krasinski
Stars: Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski
• Evil Does Not Exist • Japanese rural drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars.
A man and his daughter live in a village near Tokyo, and it surfaces that there is a plan to build a campsite near the village.
Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Stars: Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka
• I Saw the TV Glow • supernatural teen thriller • theaters • 3 1/2 stars.
Two young teenagers grow closer together from watching a TV show with supernatural aspects but then the TV show is suddenly cancelled.
Director: Jane Schoenbrun
Stars: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman
———
Next week:
• Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
• The Garfield Movie