Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 17th, 2024

Opening May 17, 2024

What’s opening

• Back to Black • Amy Winehouse biopic • theaters • did not see it.

A biopic on the famous and beloved singer Amy Winehouse and how she rose to success and fame.

Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson

Stars: Marisa Abela, Eddie Marsan, Jack O’Connell

• IF • Live-action/animated children’s fable • theaters • 2 1/2 stars.

A little girl suddenly begins to be able to see the imaginary friends of people that have long been forgotten.

Director: John Krasinski

Stars: Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski

• Evil Does Not Exist • Japanese rural drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars.

A man and his daughter live in a village near Tokyo, and it surfaces that there is a plan to build a campsite near the village.

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Stars: Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka

• I Saw the TV Glow • supernatural teen thriller • theaters • 3 1/2 stars.

Two young teenagers grow closer together from watching a TV show with supernatural aspects but then the TV show is suddenly cancelled.

Director: Jane Schoenbrun

Stars: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman

———

Next week:

• Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

• The Garfield Movie