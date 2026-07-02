Geek News on the Radio July 2nd, 2026

“WERWULF” movie trailer, a harrowing tale of damnation and the devil within

Bestselling novel, “KLARA AND THE SUN” movie trailer

“We’re Wolves” Sequel to “What We Do in the Shadows” in the works

the sequel was announced soon afterward, but it has lingered in development for a decade. We’re Wolves may finally be gaining some momentum.

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Prime Video’s new “Conan the Barbarian” cartoon

A new take on Conan is in the works, this time from one of the greatest animation directors around.

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Someone spent over $80,000 on a vintage He-Man toy, setting an all-time record

Masters of the Universe may have been a disappointment at the box office, but its fandom is alive and well.

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