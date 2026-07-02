Boner of the Day for July 2nd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: COME ON KIDS. WOULD IT HURT YOU TO TAKE A SHOWER?

Chronos Games & Gifts, a game store in Oregon, has temporarily suspended Yu-Gi-Oh card tournaments due to the poor hygiene of attendees. The store posted an announcement on their Discord server, saying they had been getting negative reviews because of patrons misuse of restrooms, and overall lack of hygiene. “We have had issues with people mistreating the restrooms and multiple bad reviews because of poor hygiene,” the post reads. Players were urged to follow the “Konami guidelines.” Konami, the company behind the game, has previously addressed hygiene in tournaments, stating that “neglecting to wash or put on clean clothes contributes to an unpleasant atmosphere.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE ALL THESE STORYS ARE BEING PLANTED TO GET PEOPLE TO STOP EATING FAST FOOD

Three Wendy’s employees in South Carolina are facing charges after serving a customer food out of the trash and spitting in it. The victim was a customer who had ordered through the drive through, but went inside the establishment to request a refund do to an inaccuracy in her order. The customer received a replacement meal, which had been retrieved from the garbage and spat in. While eating the new meal, the victim received a call from inside the restaurant, informing her that her food was tampered with. Surveillance footage showed the three employees committing the act, resulting in “write-ups” by managers, before law enforcement got involved.

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Boner Candidate #3: THIS IS THE OPPOSITE OF A CREDIBLE STORY

A Florida woman, Regan Cox, was caught with cocaine in her anus during jail intake, and denied responsibility. Cox was seen veering across lanes of traffic on the highway when she was pulled over by Brevard County police. Officers reported smelling marijuana, and described Cox as “slow and lethargic.” She resisted arrest before being taken to the county jail. During intake, a X-ray flagged an anomaly in her lower torso. When officers removed her hand from covering her buttocks, a baggie containing 3.8 grams of cocaine fell out. Cox claimed that a sexual partner placed it there during an “intimate encounter,” and that she was not responsible for the cocaine or its hiding place.

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