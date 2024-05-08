Homepage Feature 1

Radio Form Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.08.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 11th

  • J Boog – Saturday, May 11 at The Depot – 21+

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Sofi Tukker – October 25 The Depot
  • $not – August 17 The Complex
  • vaultboy  – October 25 Kilby Court
  • Duster – November 13 The Depot
  • Falling In Reverse w/ Dance Gavin Dance – Black Veil Brides – Tech Nine – August 25 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ball Park – Link 
  • 2024 Mother’s Day Brunch at Gran America Hotel – 11th and 12thLink 

Friday the 10th  

  • Loom at the State Room – Link 
  • Kilby Block Party 5 at Utah State Fairgrounds – Link 
  • 2024 Queer Food FEASTival at Mountain West Cider – Link 
  • 2024 Train Day at This Is The Place – Link 

Saturday the 11th   

  • Kaleb Austin with Steve Bosco at the State Room – Link 
  • Kilby Block Party 5 at Utah State Fairgrounds – Link 
  • 2024 Spring Plant Sale & Fundraiser at Red Butte Gardens – Link 
  • Dog Mother’s Day 2024 at Wheeler Farm – Link 
  • Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration at Aquarium – Link 
  • Paws & Plates at T.F. Brewing – Link 

Sunday the 12th

  • Dustin Kensrue with The Brevet and Brother Bird at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Kilby Block Party 5 at Utah State Fairgrounds – Link 
  • 2024 Mother’s Day Brunch at Snowbird – Link 
  • 2024 Mother’s Day Grand Ballroom Brunch Buffet at Little America Hotel – Link 
  • Mother’s Day Brunch 2024 at Aquarium – Link 
