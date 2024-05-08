Radio Form Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.08.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Saturday the 11th

J Boog – Saturday, May 11 at The Depot – 21+

On sale Friday at 10am:

Sofi Tukker – October 25 The Depot

$not – August 17 The Complex

vaultboy – October 25 Kilby Court

Duster – November 13 The Depot

Falling In Reverse w/ Dance Gavin Dance – Black Veil Brides – Tech Nine – August 25 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ball Park – Link

2024 Mother’s Day Brunch at Gran America Hotel – 11 th and 12 th – Link

Friday the 10th

Loom at the State Room – Link

Kilby Block Party 5 at Utah State Fairgrounds – Link

2024 Queer Food FEASTival at Mountain West Cider – Link

2024 Train Day at This Is The Place – Link

Saturday the 11th

Kaleb Austin with Steve Bosco at the State Room – Link

Kilby Block Party 5 at Utah State Fairgrounds – Link

2024 Spring Plant Sale & Fundraiser at Red Butte Gardens – Link

Dog Mother’s Day 2024 at Wheeler Farm – Link

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration at Aquarium – Link

Paws & Plates at T.F. Brewing – Link

Sunday the 12th