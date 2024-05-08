Radio Form Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.08.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Saturday the 11th
- J Boog – Saturday, May 11 at The Depot – 21+
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Sofi Tukker – October 25 The Depot
- $not – August 17 The Complex
- vaultboy – October 25 Kilby Court
- Duster – November 13 The Depot
- Falling In Reverse w/ Dance Gavin Dance – Black Veil Brides – Tech Nine – August 25 – Utah First
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ball Park – Link
- 2024 Mother’s Day Brunch at Gran America Hotel – 11th and 12th – Link
Friday the 10th
- Loom at the State Room – Link
- Kilby Block Party 5 at Utah State Fairgrounds – Link
- 2024 Queer Food FEASTival at Mountain West Cider – Link
- 2024 Train Day at This Is The Place – Link
Saturday the 11th
- Kaleb Austin with Steve Bosco at the State Room – Link
- Kilby Block Party 5 at Utah State Fairgrounds – Link
- 2024 Spring Plant Sale & Fundraiser at Red Butte Gardens – Link
- Dog Mother’s Day 2024 at Wheeler Farm – Link
- Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration at Aquarium – Link
- Paws & Plates at T.F. Brewing – Link
Sunday the 12th
- Dustin Kensrue with The Brevet and Brother Bird at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Kilby Block Party 5 at Utah State Fairgrounds – Link
- 2024 Mother’s Day Brunch at Snowbird – Link
- 2024 Mother’s Day Grand Ballroom Brunch Buffet at Little America Hotel – Link
- Mother’s Day Brunch 2024 at Aquarium – Link