X Ambassadors Winning Weekend!

WIN TICKETS ALL WEEKEND LONG TO SEE

X AMBASSADORS & CHEAT CODES

X96 wants to send you to see The X Ambassadors and Cheat Codes at the Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert Series. Listen all weekend long for Radio From Hell to give you the Keyword to text in to snag a pair of tickets to BOTH SHOWS! We are doing this all weekend long so be ready for your chance to win!

Purchase your tickets at SaltCitySounds.com