Win a VIP 4-Pack of Passes For the 2019 Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert Series!

Posted on

It’s the biggest party that downtown SLC has ever seen!

X96 wants to set you and your friends up for all the 2019 Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert series shows this summer, even the ones we haven’t announced yet! So far we’ve announced:

All shows are at the Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City. You can also purchase a series pass, so you don’t miss any shows or enter below to win a VIP Salt Pass for you and four friends (you must be 21 years of age or older to enter). More information at SaltCitySounds.com.

Comments
