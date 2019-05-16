Win a VIP 4-Pack of Passes For the 2019 Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert Series!

It’s the biggest party that downtown SLC has ever seen!
X96 wants to set you and your friends up for all the 2019 Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert series shows this summer, even the ones we haven’t announced yet! So far we’ve announced:
- Cheat Codes on May 30th
- Blue October on June 13th
- Empire of the Sun, Big Wild, Whethan, Elley Duhé, and ford. on June 22nd
- Common on July 12th
- X Ambassadors on July 18th
All shows are at the Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City. You can also purchase a series pass, so you don’t miss any shows or enter below to win a VIP Salt Pass for you and four friends (you must be 21 years of age or older to enter). More information at SaltCitySounds.com.
