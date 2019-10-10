X96 Xposed | 10.10.2019

NEW SONGS EVERY WEEKNIGHT HOSTED BY NICK DAVIS

Every weeknight at 8pm Nick plays 3 new songs for you to vote on to help determine what X96 will play. To vote, text “1”, “2” or “3” that correlates to your favorite song to 33986 (message and data rates may apply.

1. PARAMORE – “IN A SPIRAL”

2. FOSTER THE PEOPLE – “PICK U UP”

3. GREEN DAY – “FIRE, READY AIM”

TONIGHT’S WINNER IS GREEN DAY!