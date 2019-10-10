Driver Fined For Drinking Water Behind The Wheel

While many of us will take a sip or a bite while driving, in some places that’s a definite no-no. Down under where summer is on its way, an Australian man was busted for drinking water while behind the wheel. With the temperature breaking 100-degrees (39 Celsius) and his car’s air conditioner broken, Brock Harris grabbed a bottle of water and hit the road. Despite the heat, the officer told Harris it was still illegal and slapped him with a $173 fine and a point on his license.

