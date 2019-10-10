‘Joker’ Porn Is Really Popular Right Now

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker isn’t just burning up the box office. Turns out the cinematic successes have inspired people to check out porn versions too. According to figures given to TMZ from Pornhub, more than 741,000 searches involving the word “joker” were made on the site during the first four days following the film’s release. For whatever reason, the biggest spike happened on Sunday, with 291,628 searches taking place. Pornhub says customers similarly hit up the site when Suicide Squad came out in 2016, leading Harley Quinn to become their most searched for movie or game character.

