Uber Introduces New Feature For Those Traveling With Pets

Love traveling everywhere with your pet, but catching a cab with Ol’ Rover in tow can be a bit of a challenge? Worry no more thanks to Uber. The ride-sharing company has unveiled Uber Pet, which will give animal lovers “peace of mind so they know they’ll be able to arrive at their destination with their pet, without any interruptions or surprises.” All household pets are accepted. Just select the new feature in the app to inform the driver, who will receive “a significant portion” of the $3-5 surcharge added to the trip. Uber Pet rolls out on October 16 in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa Bay.

Uber’s newest feature alerts drivers that pets will be joining the ride https://t.co/LmNj9uKnHr by @kirstenkorosec pic.twitter.com/uxNHFErEXp — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) October 9, 2019