You Can Get a Free Turkey From These Stores for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and grocery stores are unveiling amazing deals on turkeys. Some stores have deals to get your Thanksgiving turkey for less than $1 a pound, but there are even some stores that are offering turkeys for free! For most, it’ll help if you’re a member of the grocery store’s rewards program to snag a free turkey or other types of deals. Some stores also have minimum purchase requirements to get the turkey deal. Some stores offering free turkeys are Safeway, ShopRite, Giant, and others. Those stores with turkeys under $1 a pound are Kroger, Publix, Aldi, and Stop & Shop just to name a few.

